Teyana Taylor’s Black Panther Maternity Photo Is So Bad A**

Teyana Taylor doesn’t miss. She can’t. Whether its dropping a sultry bop or being our fashion muse for the umpteenth time, her vibes are consistent. Teyana was the talk of Instagram this weekend after posting a bad a** maternity photo inspired by the Black Panther party.

Teyana sits perched a wicker chair holding a rifle with her baby bump glistening between her black leather jacket. Her fro is thick and healthy while her beret puts the finishing touch on her fashion statement.

The entire moving image was dedicated to Breonna Taylor, who’s murders have yet to be charged with a crime. “How im pullin up to my baby shower knowing that I will soon bring another black child into this world…. With heavy thoughts on my mind that #breonnataylor murderers still hasn’t been arrested!!!!” she captioned the photo.

Teyana continues to make headlines for fashions, collection with MAC Cosmetics, baby bump and her support of Black businesses.

