Teyana Taylor Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics For 90s Inspired Collection

Teyana Taylor slays everything she does. From her intricate dance moves and melodic voice, to her flawless fashion, Taylor’s aesthetic is photographer’s dream. It’s been a year in the making, but Taylor collaborated with MAC Cosmetics and the promo images are giving us Grace Jones vibes.

The limited-edition collection M·A·C x Teyana Taylor is inspired by the dynamic artist’s love for the 90s.

“I was inspired by the 90s and the heart & soul of Harlem and wanted to show that through the shades and packaging.” says Taylor in an official press release. “I’m very excited to be partnering with a company like M·A·C who I’ve watched collaborate with strong women of color over the years.’

Like many of us, Taylor’s first introductions to MAC was when she was a little girl beginning to experiment with makeup. “I’ve been a fan of M·A·C ever since I was 15 years old and started experimenting with makeup, it was the first brand that made me like makeup. I’m so grateful and excited to be sharing this beautiful collection I created with the M·A·C team but also hoping to inspire other young women that anything and everything is possible.”

Teyana posted the imagery on social media with a long caption detailing her excitement to be partnering with the brand.

In other Teyana news, the 29-year-old entertainer is expecting her second child with NBA baller Iman Shumpert. And in case you thought she was slowing down, she announced the release of her next album and shared the track list so you know it’s real.

Clearly Teyana was working through her first trimester so she can do a major push of her projects second trimester and hopefully chill her third trimester out. We’ll be streaming her album when it drops on June 19.

