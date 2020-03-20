The coronavirus has rendered us all in the house and distancing ourselves from one other while we try to slow the spread of the COVID-19. Suddenly, the things we love the most and took for granted, like visiting the nail salon, getting our hair washed or makeup shopping have all come to a halt.

If you just looked down at your nails with disgust, sis we feel you. Who knows when we’ll be able to get our nails done again. Unless you’re a whiz at giving acrylic sets, you’re probably panicking and ready to soak off your current set, or keep it as long as possible. Here’s what you can do: try these luxury press-on nail shops.

Did we just say press-on nails? Yes. Long gone are the days of your mom’s press-on nails. They’ve come a mighty long way since then and nail techs have extended their offerings by creating luxury press-on nails that will give you the look of a professional set. (Maybe even better).

Press-on nails are reusable, able to be shaped to fit your nail and dependable (especially during a time like this). Press-on nails also allow you to tend to your nails without the commitment of a full-on set.

Check out 10 luxury press-on nail shops that can deliver claws to your door!

1. Tonika Marie Nails

2. Nailed By Christy

3. Pressaholic

4. Dippy Cow Nails

5. The Nailest

6. OG Nails LA

7. Klaws By Katie Eve

8. The Nail Shop

9. The Sassy Nail Studio

10. Bad Blair Nail Studio

Happy nail shopping!

RELATED STORIES:

5 Tips To Make Your Press-On Nails Set Last

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

WE STARTED THE TREND: The Long, Lavish & Decorated Nails Look

Also On HelloBeautiful: