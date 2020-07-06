Tammy Rivera Throws Daughter Stunning ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Inspired Quinceañera

Every little girl’s first prince is her father or stepfather in this case. Tammy Riviera’s daughter Charlie Malphurs celebrated her 15th birthday with an fabulous and absolutely adorable Beauty & The Beast themed quinceañera where Waka Flocka played her prince.

Charlie arrived to the venue in a stunning red princess gown and white Rolls Royce. She was ushered into the party by two young gentleman dressed in red and black tuxedos. The teens transitioned into a a traditional dance sequence before Charlie reemerged in a stunning dress inspired by the Disney character Belle. Waka Flocka, donning a debonair blue suit, reintroduced his daughter to the crowd before their daddy/daughter dance.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the building including Charlie, who shed a few tears that Waka wiped away.

Tammy posted an emotional series of her daughter’s big day on Instagram with the caption,

“The Most beautiful Quinceañera I’ve ever seen @tammiesangel … Can’t believe you are 15! To BEST event planner/ designer I know and my dearest friend @dazzlemeparties @noisettejean you always out do yourself for my events Thank you @gleamingeventsatlanta for your beautiful space time and energy you put into my baby Quinces it was STUNNING!! @anthonyburrell you got them kids together in two weeks!!! Unbelievable but I expect nothing else from the best!”

Slide through to watch the clips below:

