Tammy Rivera, Waka Flocka, renewed vows, "Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition," celebrity weddings 
CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

Jumpin’ The Broom! Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Renew Their Vows

Despite having some rocky times in their relationship, the reality TV couple have recommitted to their marriage.

Leave a comment
'Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta' Atlanta Premiere

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Despite having some rocky times in their relationship, it looks like Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka have recommitted to their marriage.

Over the weekend the Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition couple renewed their vows in Mexico. While they have been married for five years, they never had a ceremony, until now.

Looking at videos and pictures on social media, it appears the two had their beautiful nuptials on the beach with their daughter Charlie and guests by their side.

According to PEOPLE, Tammy wore a 2018 Zuhair Murahd dress, paired the look with her custom 5-carat diamond ring and 3-carat wedding bands.

“I told Waka that if we made it five years I wanted my dream wedding,” Rivera told PEOPLE.

“Today my dream has come true. I am marrying my best friend and soulmate all over again. When God made Waka, he wrote my name beside his.”

Waka shared a story on how the two first met–and had he knew then that Tammy would be his.

“Eight years ago I remember chasing Tammy down, grabbing her by the arm,” the rapper also told PEOPLE.

“I had to keep her purse so she wouldn’t leave me, and I knew then that she would forever be mine.”

View this post on Instagram

Love of my life….. ❤️

A post shared by 🇳🇮 Tammy Rivera Malphurs (@charliesangelll) on

 

Here’s their reception looks, just look at Tammy’s curve-hugging dress:

 

Congrats to the couple!

RELATED NEWS:

Girl What? Tammy Rivera Says Women Are ‘Weak’ For Leaving Cheating Men

#CouplesWeLove: Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Are Making It Work

Remy Ma &amp; Papoose Renew Vows In Romantic Ceremony

Like A Bowl Of Cold Grits: Tammy Rivera’s Thickiest Thick Instagram Moments
25 photos
celebrity weddings , Tammy Rivera , Waka Flocka

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 items'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30, 2015: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at Aker
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S
25 items Trending 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Huh? Gina Rodriguez Says She Isn’t Anti-Black, Her Dad Has ‘Dark Skin’
30 items Trending CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
20 items Trending Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
White Conservative Writer Slut-Shames Cardi B, Black Twitter Dog Walks Her
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Jackie Christie Debuts Bald New Look
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close