Blaqe Cosmetics Launches Blaqe Power Eyeshadow Palette Inspired By Black Women

With its unique and appropriate moniker, Blaqe Cosmetics is prepared to take the beauty industry by storm. With a growing presence on Instagram, the brand has been getting support from beauty lovers and supporters for its influential eyeshadow palette named after beauty icons.

Paying homage to figures like Madam C.J. Walker who was a world renowned entrepreneur with a shimmery gold shade to Beverly Johnson, the world’s first Black supermodel to grace the cover of Vogue in 1974, this palette is definitely a must-buy!

Other notable figures highlighted with their own shade include Eunice W. Johnson, founder of Ebony Magazine with a violet shade; Annie Malone, a haircare legend with a shimmering brown hue; Sara Spencer Washington, founder of Apex Beauty School with a matte brown hue; Christina Jenkins, the brainchild behind the hair extensions with a matte brown shade; activist Marsha P. Johnson with a bright pink shade and Janelle Commissiong who was the first Black Miss Universe with the bold red shade. So of course, with a eyeshadow palette inspired by legends, how could you not embrace your Black girl magic?

Even better, this offering is a complete palette with the perfect transition shades, bold colors and neutrals that can help you create just about any beauty beat you love.

While there are tons of eyeshadow palettes you can shop, there is something extra special about this offering that deserves a spot in your beauty arsenal. You can also fill your collection with other beauty essentials from the brand, including eyelashes, lipsticks, pressed highlighters and more—all vegan and cruelty-free.

Do you plan on adding this colorful find to your makeup collection? The “Blaqe Power Palette” dropped on July 3rd, 2020, $32. Cop it, here.

