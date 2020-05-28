Spice Gives Us Island Vibes With New Faces & Laces Piano Palette And Microphone Brush Set

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Spice, is known for her colorful style, quirky personality and flawless face that’s always beat to perfection. Now, the self-proclaimed Dancehall Queen is expanding her creativity and tapping into the beauty industry with the launch of her makeup line Faces & Laces featuring her Piano Make Up Palette ($39.95) and Microphone Brush Set ($69.95) — both drawing inspiration from some of her greatest musical hits including Cool It , Sheet and Needle Eye. Each color will represent a different genre of music that Spice loves including Dancehall, Soca, Reggae, Hip-Hop and R&B.

Spice hopes to add this new beauty venture to her long list of accomplishments as she plans to use the makeup lines as tools of empowerment and as a means of invoking self-confidence in others. She believes that its purpose is to offer new and existing fans feelings of tranquility and joy–just like her hit songs. She hopes that through this journey, she can give people an avenue to acquire a peace of mind while using her music as therapy around the world.

“I know growing up and even currently, the right type of makeup applied before you start your day or hit an event has made me feel ten times the boss that I’ve already established myself to be,” Spice said of the new venture. “So, I was like let me go ahead and look into the beauty industry to curate products that give my fellow women and even men the power of higher self-esteem!”

It’s safe to say that the reality maven is making major moves on and off television as this new makeup line is Spice’s second business deal in the past year. In early 2019, the multifaceted entrepreneur launched a hair company, Faces and Laces, while serving as a brand ambassador for two beverage companies, Sperone and Magnum. Although she stays busy building an empire, she remains dedicated to helping others through her personality, art and business ventures geared towards improving the lives of those she touches.

For more on Spice’s new makeup line and to purchase your favorite looks, visit Facesandlaces.com.

