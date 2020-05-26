Lizzo Absolutely Sizzles In Matching Face Mask & Thong Bikini

Quarantine or not, coronavirus crisis or not, summer is right around the corner and Lizzo is proving how you can be mad stylish and sexy, plus safe this season.

Enter sis, who is sizzling in this matching flowered thong bikini, face mask and glove set.

“Welcome to summer 2020,” she captioned an Instagram post on Saturday showing off all her curves in the quickly sold-out Thick By Robyn’s PanKini SET ( Pink Pineapple, $180).

“The new normal, but fly” is right! The 32-year-old is serving up haute hazmat couture in her pool…and loving every second of it.

Did you peep the back? Hubba-hubba!

In another video of her doing her signature twerk, Lizzo is rocking one of my FAVORITE pair of sunglasses from her new Lizzo x Quay collab, ICY EMBELLISHED ($65) in white. (Remember, she dropped the line affordable array shades with the Australian company last week?)

In addition to giving us bawdy, the singer sent some body-positive affirmations to her fans to encourage them to rock whatever swimsuit they want this summer, regardless of their weight.

“Go look in the mirror. That body *is* your summer body,” she wrote to her fans, always reminding us to love the bodies we have now, not the ones we may want down the road.

While the beloved “Good As Hell” singer makes self-love look so easy, last month she admitted on the ‘Gram that the lockdown ushered in some self-hatred.

“It’s been a long a** day [worried, peach, and heart emojis],” Lizzo captioned an Instagram video rocking some racy lingerie, adding, “Focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today.”

For her, she said when those negative feelings about herself pop up, she had to remind herself that she was “110 percent that b***h.”

“This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines. “Self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that b**** [shrug emoji].”

Well, we’re glad that she has shaken that doubt for now and in all this darkness, she is living her best life and inspiring all the baddies out there to do the same.

