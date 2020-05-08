Nail Salons Caused The First Community Spread Of Coronavirus In California

Of all the beauty services that were cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic, we miss getting our hair and nails done the most. As individual states begin to loosen “stay at home” restrictions and some states open for business as usual, we can’t ignore that nail salons were the cause of community spread for the coronavirus in California, a new report confirmed.

“This whole thing started in the state of California, the first community spread, in a nail salon,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed in a news briefing. “I’m very worried about that.”

Newsom recently announced a four-phase plan to reopen the state’s economy. However, nail salons won’t be reopening until phase three whereas the state will only begin on phases one and two. Nail salons are currently a “red flag,” therefore not included in lower-risk business like bookstores or florists.

While California is halting on reopening salons and spas just yet, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced will be allowed to open on Friday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has allowed salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys to be opened.

His decision to reopen such businesses has garnered much criticism for obvious reasons. Georgia has a large Black community. African Americans are at higher risk to contract coronavirus, revealed a study conducted by the CDC.

In a recent interview with Extra, Real Housewives Of Atlanta celeb Kenya Moore said she will be staying inside despite the rest of the state opening.

“There are a lot more people wearing masks where I go, but I am still sheltering in place,” she said in an interview with EXTRA. I go to the grocery store, but I look like someone who is wearing a hazmat suit when I go.”

Many of the salons and spas opened with new work stations while their workers wear masks. Kenya may be staying home, but there are plenty of ATL residents who are ready to go outside.

Here’s to hoping everyone wears masks and stays six feet apart.

RELATED STORIES:

Georgia May Be Opening, But Kenya Moore Says She Is Staying Inside

Atlanta Mayor Has Words For Folks Who Stood In Line For The New Air Jordans

Also On HelloBeautiful: