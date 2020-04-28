Remember When Cicely Tyson Broke The Internet With Her Ombre Lob?

It’s no secret that Cicely Tyson is the best of who we as Black people are in this world.

She’s a living legend, an Oscar nominee, an Emmy winner, a moving actress and shining example of the great saying, “Black Don’t Crack.” Since her modeling days, she has always been a fashion icon, but as an aging woman, who refuses to retire, her style only gets better with age. This is probably why last year, Vanity Fair named the 95-year-old as one of the best-dressed people in Hollywood.

But what’s her best senior style moment of all-time?

Given that we have more time on our hands than before, I’ve been thinking about that question a lot lately. But the answer is easy: that one time Ms. Cicely Tyson broke the internet with her ombre lob wig. Coincidently, that amazing Black fashion moment in history turned two-years-old on April 27.

Now in case you need a refresher, back in 2018, Tyson was honored by Turner Classic Movies with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Of course, sis made sure she made a statement as she accepted this amazing honor.

Rocking ” a pristine white-and-grey-printed two-piece set and a statement necklace,” as Allure so eloquently wrote back in 2018, Tyson finished off her lewk with this THREE-TONED BLUNT OMBRE LOB that basically broke Black Twitter.

Feast your eyes on all this perfection:

Of course, Black women on social media were SHOOKETH with Tyson’s bold hairstyle.

“Can’t believe Ms. Cicely Tyson is 93yrs and slaying in that ombré wig. Like Maaaaa’am I bow at your stylish feet maan.” one person wrote, while another, “Cicely Tyson is 93 fukkin yes old and that hair OMBRÉ and LAID. TO. REST. At a handprint ceremony at Chinese Graumann’s Theater. Your fave could – and would – NEVER.”

My personal favorite: “My great auntie Cicely Tyson is out on Hollywood Blvd with an ombré wig looking snatched. Yalls granny could never.”

NEVER.

Shonda Rhimes, queen mother herself, bowed down to Tyson, writing: This. “Goals. Just GOALS.”

Need another angle of all this fabulousness? No worries, we got you.

Now, while her homeboy Tyler Perry, who was by her side at the event, may not always put the legend in the best wigs, the HTGAWM actress’s personal wig game is quite legendary.

Last year at the AFI Awards for Denzel Washington, Tyson darkened it up with another three-toned look:

Here, at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys, her tresses are chocolate-kissed with the perfect bangs:

Cicely Tyson, please keep bestowing us with your beauty, grace and wigs, forever.

