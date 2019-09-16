Laverne Cox, Cicely Tyson And More Of Black Hollywood Shine On The Red Carpet At The 2019 Creative Emmy Awards

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Director for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

The 2019 Creative Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles, California and brought out some of the best in Black Hollywood. The Creative Emmy Awards are a class of Emmy Awards created to recognize the technical achievements in TV. Everyone from Cicely Tyson to Laverne Cox to Phylicia Rashad walked the red carpet. Check out our favorite fashion and beauty moments from your favorite Black stars!