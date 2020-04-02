Oh The Drama! Five HTGAWM Hair Moments That Snatched Our Edges Clean Off!

This week one of our favorite dramas is back!

Annalise and the gang are here to finish out the sixth and final and season of the Emmy-winning How To Get Away With Murder. Of course, we love the supporting cast, but this Viola Davis‘ moment to shine in the remaining six episodes.

Since 2014, the 54-year-old stomped her way into our living rooms as Annalise Keating, the complicated and ruthless lawyer and law school professor who had a lot to juggle: her white philandering murdering husband Sam; the fine chocolate man she was cheating on her husband with; those at-times bratty kids she teaches (including the stunning Aja Naomi King as Michaela), obsessed and jittery assistant Bonnie and her psychopath sidekick Frank. Oh, and let’s not forget her bisexual lover from the past, her alcoholism, her dead baby, her mama (brilliantly played by the legendary Cicely Tyson), her house burning down, winning a Supreme Court case, almost losing her law license (multiple times), almost being killed (multiple times), her dead husband’s son coming back, the Feds, and much much more.

Through each twisty-turny episode, Viola has given us LIFE! I mean, what other actress can utter the words, “WHY IS YOUR PENIS ON A DEAD GIRL’S PHONE?” and later win an Emmy for it? And when Viola won that coveted award in 2015, she got on the stage, and for those 45 marvelous seconds and spoke truth to power. Being the first Black woman in the Academy’s history to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama, she shed light on what stands in the way of Black actresses succeeding in a white (lady) Hollywood.

This is bravery y’all.

But for me, one of the best parts about this show is how effortlessly Black it is, especially when they about talk about Black hair, how they style it and how it’s captured on-screen. Now, I’m not sure how many sistas they have in the writers’ room, but given that Shonda Rhimes is one of the show’s executive producer, it’s clear to me that showrunner Peter Novak has assembled a team of folks who have a clear understanding of what our hair means, the bonds our hair can create between us and the beauty, diversity, and power it can possess.

That, and every wig, weave and natural lewk that Annalise has rocked these past six seasons has been an entire mood!

So as we began the last half of this beloved show’s final season, I wanted to pay homage to the best hair moments that snatched mine and your edges clean off.