Winnie Harlow Collaborates With Steve Madden For A Bangin’ Boot Collection

Winnie Harlow is more than just a model. Recently she took a stab at the world of makeup when she joined forces with Kim Kardashian on a KK Beauty line. Now, the 5 foot 9 vixen is collaborating with Steve Madden to bring us a collection of shoes and boots, just in time for the fall.

Via an instagram post, Steve Madden wrote, “THE WAIT IS OVER!!! Our collaboration with @WinnieHarlow is now available online & in select retail locations! To shop the limited edition collection, head to the link in our bio. ⁠⠀

Shot by #StevenKlein ⁠#WINNIExSM⁠”

As a runway model, Harlow knows a thing or two about uncomfortable shoes. In an interview with Us she said, “I was really excited to just have freedom in creating shoes that I really wanted to wear. Obviously as a model I’ve worn so many shoes — I’ve done the runway for different events and red carpets — and sometimes there’s just certain things about a shoe that I absolutely love but there’s something I would change.”

As a longtime fan of the brand, Harlow is excited to design shoes that speak to her personal style. She’s even incorporated shoes that the brand carried when she younger. “I’ve been wearing Steve Madden shoes my whole childhood. With this collaboration I wanted it to speak to where I came from and the people in my life who helped me get where I am.”

The capsule collection can be shopped both online and in Steve Madden stores. Prices range from $89.95 to 159.95, typical of Steve Madden shoes. What do you think? Will you be adding the #WINNIExSM boots to your fall wardrobe?

DON’T MISS:

HAUGHT or NAUGHT: Naomi Campbell Shows Us How To Go Nude For London Fashion Week

#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019

Black On The Scene: Celebrities Slaying During NYFW