How many times have you heard this from a female: “I don’t have many female friends.” I’ve heard this from so many women, said in so many different ways. But what do women really mean by this?

I will admit that that foolishness has left my lips before, but honestly, as I look back, it was a true moment of immaturity. Anyone that, including me, can make a statement like this had or has the intentions of portraying themselves a certain way around females to appeal to men. Let me break it down: all human beings have an aura about them. This aura either attracts or repels others. If you truly believe that females have a problem with you, for whatever reason, then more than likely they will. What I have found with women who readily say this foolishness is that they are:

1. Best friends with a guy, who is in a relationship, and calls you his “play sister.” The female friend a.k.a. “play sister” does not understand the boundaries of his girlfriend’s role and claims that the girlfriend is jealous of their friendly relationship. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want my man sharing any intimate conversations or activities with his so-called “play sister.” Because in reality, on average, brothers and sisters truly don’t hang tough like that. So why the hell would you and your “play sister” do the same thing?

I mean really… how many of you are calling up your biological brother to go to the club?Puh-lease! If you’re truly his “play sister,” call him up when you need some furniture moved or you need him to kick some dude’s ass for disrespecting you.

2. The insecure chick. They feel very threatened by confidant women and try to deflect their insecurities on other women by labeling them as ‘jealous’ or ‘catty.’ They have the tendency to not want attractive women around them because they fear that it will take the attention away from them. Again, they are the ones wanting to be the first and only desire of a man. So ladies, it really isn’t that you can’t get along with other women; it’s just that you want to hog all the attention.

Ladies, stop putting each other down for the sake of attracting men, in any type of way! It is a woman that will pick you up when a man drops you. It’s a woman that can relate to your feelings. Embrace one another! So the next time a female says this foolishness around you, run for dear life because you are bound to have some issues with this chick… oh – and don’t let her near your man!!

