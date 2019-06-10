[WATCH] Little Boy Wants To Know Why Passenger Has ‘Her Stinky Feet’ On His Seat

If you needed a good laugh, no worries, we got you!

In a viral video that made us crack up, a Houston boy gets really upset that a person sitting behind him on his flight has the audacity to put their feet on his armrest!

See, the little boy was heading back home from a glorious vacation with his father in Orlando and wanted to enjoy his trip back in peace.

According to KTRK, in the footage shot by little Rodney’s dad, Darryl Small, the four-year-old is clearly irate about what’s happening and does not care if the woman hears him either.

“There’s some stinky feet behind me,” Rodney said, looking really serious about it too.

Rodney then show us that these “stinky feet” is referring to is right on his arm rest.

Soon after, he demands that the “lady” explain, “Why do you have you feet behind me?”

All of a sudden her toes disappeared. LOL

Darryl told KTRK TV that after he stopped recording, the woman apologized.

He also said that he’s sure she didn’t mean anything by it, she was probably just on her iPad and didn’t notice what was going on.

“We weren’t offended or anything, it was just his reaction,” Darryl explained.

Adding, “Knowing his spontaneous attitude, there’s no telling what we’re going to get from him so for me, like Snapchat and everything, I always have the camera rolling.”

Speaking of which, Rodney now has is own Instagram page now!

Listen…we do not blame little Rodney for feeling a way about someone’s feet on his seat! You better let her know!

