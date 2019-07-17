Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The ‘Gram

Alexis Olympia Ohanian isn’t the only celebrity baby to have their own Instagram page. Kaavia James Union Wade may be six months old, but her followers on the ‘Gram are pretty impressive coming in at over 810K fans.

From being a #ShadyBaby to Daddy’s little girl, take a look at Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s baby being utterly adorable.

See more pics of this precious little Kaavia: