Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The ‘Gram

Posted July 17, 2019

Alexis Olympia Ohanian isn’t the only celebrity baby to have their own Instagram page. Kaavia James Union Wade may be six months old, but her followers on the ‘Gram are pretty impressive coming in at over 810K fans.

From being a #ShadyBaby to Daddy’s little girl, take a look at Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s baby being utterly adorable.

See more pics of this precious little Kaavia:

View this post on Instagram

AND PAUL GEORGE?!?!?!?

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

View this post on Instagram

I AM THE BOSS OF YOU!

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

View this post on Instagram

Water babies ❤❤

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @therealruthecarter for starting this challenge to finish out #WomensHistoryMonth in a fun way while showing the world anything is possible when women unite! So I stretched my hips and accepted this challenge of singing, dancing, and lip syncing to my favorite female empowerment song! We have all been through something in this life. We've all fallen and didn't want to get up. We've had our hearts broken. We've all experienced failures. All women share these common truths and we can ALL rise when we stick together and uplift each other. Let's keep this going and laugh and have fun along the way. I nominate @chrissyteigen @jessicaalba and @traceeellisross to keep this challenge going! 🎵 @therealmaryjblige #WomenDancingTogether #WomenDancingTogetherChallenge

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

View this post on Instagram

I just farted. Life is good.

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

View this post on Instagram

Perfect Sunday 💖🥰 @kaaviajames

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

View this post on Instagram

Sunday Sweetness 💛👶🏾💛

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

View this post on Instagram

Who made the potato salad?!? #ShadyBaby

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

View this post on Instagram

Thinkin about those leftovers like...☺

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

View this post on Instagram

Teaching Daddy how to count.

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

