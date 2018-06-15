3 Quick And Chic Date Night Outfits For Plus-Size Women

Jamé Jackson is a fashion and beauty editor based in NYC. She's a lover of all things thrifted, glittery, and #blackgirlmagic. Follow her magic on IG: @theblondemisfit and online at www.theblondemisfit.com

It’s been a long day, you come home, get in bed, and then bae texts you: “Wyd?” They tell you they’re coming to pick you up in an hour and for you to be dressed because they’re taking you out for date night. Before you even get excited, you start wondering what on earth you’re supposed to wear for date night?! If you’re like me, you may just turnover and be done with it, but no! It’s time to get up and get cute.

Especially during the spring and summer, the weather is nice, but you may be prone to sweat or chaff if your thighs rub up against each other for too long. And depending on how long you’ve been seeing your new beau, you may want to fully stunt or keep it super casual. No worries, here are a few cute date-night ideas for all the curvy girls out there:

SEXY JUMPSUITS THE WHOLE WAY

Literally all the stars have rocked a jumpsuit at some point, and for some reason, it never ceases to amaze me just how much swag you can bring to your look. Whether you’re going for bright tones or even neutrals, you can totally wear a semi-casual look and pair it with your favorite heels, and some dope accessories. I adore this $44, deep maroon jumpsuit from Venus that has a tapered waist and is modest but also sexy. A bold cobalt blue, like this $44 off-the-shoulder jumpsuit, would be PERFECT for the drama-loving fashionista that wants to give a bit of glam and shoulder. If you want something short and simple, this $35 bitty romper from FashionNova is as cute as it is fly. Into more of a sultry-sexy vibe? This $139 one-shoulder denim jumpsuit is just what the doctor called for (ugh, imagine this with gold hoops and a nude makeup look).

OPT FOR A WRAP DRESS

A wrap dress is the easiest way to cinch in your waist while still having room to move in the bottom. If you’re top heavy, you’ll also be happy because most wrap dresses have a v-neckline or something that gives a bit of space up top. A chambray dress, like this one, is perfect for bouncing off your melanin skin for the spring and summer! My favorite color at the moment has been pink, so I’d definitely go for something like this $70 Lane Bryant wrap dress that comes in both “blush” and “magenta”. Of course, sometimes you may be in the mood for a longer wrap dress, whether by preference or just because you’re not lookin’ to show too much leg. If so, this $82 pink wrap dress from Target (Yaaass) is totally worth every penny, with a classic high-low cut that is sure to give some without giving too much. Oh and yes, don’t think that just because you’re going girly and sweet means you can’t play with things like texture — this crushed velvet wrap dress from Torrid’s is not only accessible and inexpensive, but it also gives just a bit of a bunch to brighten up an outfit instantly.

TWO-PIECE SET

Y’all know I LOVE me a good two-piece set, especially one that I can throw on and off at the drop of a hat. This $25 skirt set from Fashion Nova not only is an affordable option for all my budget-savvy fashionistas out there, but it’s high-wasted and cropped if you’ve been wanting to show those abs off for a second. For $39, you could get this cobalt-blue matching set from ASOS too, and before y’all go asking me what type of date night outfit that is, you never know WHAT kind of date you could be going on. Also, throw some pumps and a poppin’ bag with that look and girl, you’re good to go. And if you want to go out super fancy, you can get this black-and-white Claudia Top and Skirt from Rue 107 (because I love me some Rue 107).

What are some of your favorite things to wear for date night? Tell us in the comment section.

