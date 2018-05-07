Home > HB Newsletter

A Four-Year-Old In Alabama Uses His Superpowers To Feed The Homeless

Austin Perine for president please.

Avatar Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Austin Perine, a four-year-old who lives in Montgomery, Alabama is spreading love through a message of selflessness.

A recent segment for CBS News profiles the young crusader as he uses his free time and his allowance money to pass out chicken sandwiches to the homeless in his community.

Austin, who goes by “Mr. President,” is shown decked out in a red superhero cape, with the slogan “Show Love” across his chest.

“Don’t forget to show love he says,” he says to each person he meets.

TJ Perine, Austin’s father told the outlet that the urge to do so sprung forth after the two watched a documentary on panda’s.

In the documentary a mother panda abandoned her baby, which prompted TJ to explain that the baby panda was now homeless.

“He says, ‘What’s homeless?’ I said, “It’s when you don’t have a home and sometimes you don’t have mom or dad around,'” said TJ.  After taking a second to take it all in, Austin asked a follow-up question, “Can people be homeless?”

In his encounters, most people are struck by the display of care and self-awareness that emanates from Austin. He is received with highs and smiles as he gives each person a morsel of hope and a reminder that the belief in humanity still exists.

“Feeding the homeless is the highlight of my life,” he says at the close of the video.

Watch the full video above and try your hardest not to tear up.

SOURCE: CBS News

