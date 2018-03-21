Home > Most Recent

Another Unarmed Black Man Gunned Down By Police, This Time In His Own Backyard

Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old Sacramento man was fatally shot by police Sunday after they mistook his cell phone for a toolbar.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Leave a comment

A 22-year-old Black man was gunned down by police in his backyard on Sunday night after Sacramento police mistook his cell phone for a weapon.

Stephon Clark has been identified as the victim in a Sunday shooting that took place after officers were called to investigate a series of shattered car windows around 9:18 p.m. Clark, a father of two, was killed at the home he shared with his grandparents and siblings, The Sacramento Bee reports.

According to the Bee, police where looking for a 6-foot-1 Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, hiding in a nearby backyard. Police also believed a suspect broke a neighbor’s sliding glass window with a “toolbar.”

As the Sacramento County Sherriff’s Department surveyed Clark’s neighborhood with a helicopter, they spotted Clark in his backyard and deployed a police unit to his location around 9:25 p.m.

When officers approached they alleged Clark ran, then turned around and held out an object in front of him. At 9:26 p.m. police fired several shots, “fearing for their safety.” Clark was announced dead at the scene.

Police originally stated that excessive force was used because they believed Clark was armed with a toolbar, but later discovered it was a cell phone. No firearm was recovered at the scene. Police are naming Clark as the suspect who vandalized the cars and the sliding glass window.

Authorities maintain they recovered two items near the broken sliding glass window: a cinder block and a piece of aluminum similar to what might be used for a gutter.

Clark’s grandmother, Sequita Thompson, said she was inside the home when she heard the shots.

“The only thing that I heard was pow, pow, pow, pow, and I got to the ground.” she told the Bee. Thompson alleges that she nor her husband heard officers commands before shots were fired. She also instructed her seven-year-old granddaughter, who was sleeping on a nearby couch, to duck for safety.

She told the outlet police interviewed for hours before they informed her of her grandson’s death.

“I opened that curtain and he was dead,” she said. “I started screaming.”

The two unnamed officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras–the police department will release the footage within 30 days, along with audio and footage from the helicopter in accordance with city policy. According to the Bee, the officers have been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

SOURCE: The Sacramento Bee 

DON’T MISS:

Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know

#DecynthiaClements: Protestors Call For Justice In Police Shooting Of Illinois Woman

Police involved shooting

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Another Unarmed Black Man Gunned Down By Police, This Time In His Own Backyard

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Ongoing Chicago Violence Draws Ire And Threat From President Trump To Send Federal Law Enforcement Help
Another Unarmed Black Man Gunned Down By Police, This Time In His Own Backyard
Austin bombings
Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know
Florida school shooting aftermath
#DecynthiaClements: Protestors Call For Justice In Police Shooting Of Illinois Woman
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Portraits - Washington, DC
Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High Volume Of Visitors’
'Braxton Family Values' Season Three Premiere Party
Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is Making Vince Out To Be A Villain On ‘Braxton Family Values’
Ray J/Princess Love
Brandy, Sonja Norwood & Princess Love Reportedly Got Into A Family Quarrel At Gender Reveal Party
Trending 47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Press Room
Michael B. Jordan Producing 'The Liberators,' WWII Drama About All-Black Regiment
Patrick McMullan Archives
Say What Now? Former Danity Kane Star Aubrey O’ Day Had An Affair With Trump Jr.?
17 itemsThe Sound of Change Live - London
Beyoncé’s Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took 10 Days To Make
Trending Black students using computers in classroom
Study Shows Black Boys With Same Resources And Education Won't Ever Out Earn White Men
Anita Baker Portrait Session
I Saw Anita Baker With My Mom & It Was Everything I Thought It Would Be
'Love And Hip Hop' Miami Screening
Amara La Negra Is A Chocolate Dipped Goddess For Latina Magazine’s Spring Issue
Multiple Injuries Reported After High School Shooting In Maryland
16 items13th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival - Performances
Here’s Who Tore Down The Stage At The 2018 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival
Trending Chicago's O'Hare Airport Hosts Air Industry's World Route Forum
Bomb Explosion In San Antonio Possibly Linked To Austin Bombings
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Solange Will Be Honored At The 70th Annual Parsons School Of Design Benefit Gala