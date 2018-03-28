Home > ThinkBeautiful

West Palm Beach Officer Caught Dragging Woman By Her Hair

Cops under investigation after explosive footage is released on Facebook.

Sonya Eskridge

Sonya Eskridge is a writer from Maryland, who started her news career in radio at the age of 17. After graduating from Virginia Tech, she went on to write for a national publication where she was able to mold her personal voice. Always looking for ways to inform on important issues—or share her love of nerdy and girly things—Sonya thoroughly enjoys writing about a wide range of subjects.

Leave a comment
A New Class Of Police Officers Graduates In New York City

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Authorities have begun an investigation into whether or not a West Palm Beach officer used excessive force while arresting a Black woman.

Smartphone video of an officer grabbing a woman by the hair and slamming her to ground is making its way around social media. The clip shows officers attempting to break up a fight at Banko Cantina on Sunday.

Officers Kevin Harrell and Travis Limauro were called to the Mexican restaurant over huge fight that had broken out. Supposedly, things turned ugly after a bouncer told a woman named Amandy Fountain, to leave the premises. The cops arrived to a brawl.

It’s unclear exactly what happened before the video started, but it shows Officer Harrel tangling with Shannon Chatham, 25. At one point, WPTV reports that she allegedly pushes him in the face. Moments later, we clearly see him grabbing the back of her head, taking a handful of her hair. Her friends were trying to intervene as he pushed her towards the car.

Officer Limauro is also spotted arresting Fountain in the video. A third, unidentified officer is also seen holding a man in a headlock. The captured man is then dragged off the street.

Both Chatham and Fountain were arrested and charged with battery of an officer and resisting an officer with violence. Harrell and Limauro are under investigation for their behavior during the massive brawl

“All use of force incidents are fully reviewed, which is why we are gathering information,” Sgt. David Lefont said in a press release.”We know the public wants to know more about what happened, so we are moving quickly to gather all of the facts. We will provide that information as soon as we obtain it.”

RELATED STORIES:

Stephon Clark: Sacramento Police Chief Says He ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio

#DecynthiaClements: Protestors Call For Justice In Police Shooting Of Illinois Woman

Another Unarmed Black Man Gunned Down By Police, This Time In His Own Backyard

#BlackLivesMatter , police brutality

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading West Palm Beach Officer Caught Dragging Woman By Her Hair

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
A New Class Of Police Officers Graduates In New York City
West Palm Beach Officer Caught Dragging Woman By Her Hair
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
Toni Braxton Drops New Video For ‘Long As Live’
Trending Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14
Is Tiffany Haddish Telling Folks That Sanaa Lathan Bit Beyoncé?
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To Pregnancy Rumors
Cadillac Records Los Angeles Premiere - After Party
#WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa Lathan
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
India Arie Shares Hair Journey After Haters Tried To Shame Her
Wendy Williams
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Wendy Williams Gucci Down To The Socks?
Trending Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Sacramento Police Chief ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio In Stephon Clark Shooting
Baton Rouge Reels In Aftermath Of Ambush Shooting Killing Three Police Officers
Baton Rouge Officers Who Fatally Shot Alton Sterling Will Walk Free
Trending Department Of Justice Launches Civil Rights Investigation In Shooting Of A Black Man By Baton Rouge Police Officer
Press Conference Held With Stephon Clark's Family, NAACP And NAN
Trending Turn issues that may arise during the Super Bowl into teachable moments for kids
NFL Player Erik Reid Remains Unsigned After Kneeling Alongside Kaepernick
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Cicely Tyson Getting Hand & Footprint Ceremony At The Chinese Theatre
2017 Winter TCA Tour - FOX All-Star Party - Arrivals
Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé
23137702
School Desegregation Pioneer Linda Brown Dead At 76
FASHION-FRANCE-OFF-WHITE
How Long Will We Allow Fashion Houses To Colonize Black Culture?