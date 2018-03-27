Trending
Home > HelloBuzz

Stephon Clark: Sacramento Police Chief Says He ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio

He knows exactly why they cut the audio feed, he's just attempting to protect his officers.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

As the heartbreaking details continue surrounding unarmed 23-year-old Stephon Clark’s death at the hands of local police, the Sacramento Police Chief has come forward to address the questions regarding why officers turned off the audio on their body cameras during the shooting.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn stated that he “doesn’t know why” officers cut the audio to the body cameras they were wearing during the fateful night they shot and killed Stephon Clark in his backyard after incorrectly assuming he was armed.

Via NBC News:

Police Chief Daniel Hahn said last week that he could not explain [why officers muted their body cam audio]. He said there were “various reasons” why officers would turn off their cameras’ audio, but he would not say if the Clark shooting was one of them. The muting, he said, would be part of his agency’s investigation of the shooting.

The unanswered questions about the muted cams have stoked suspicion among Clark’s family and protesters, who have criticized the shooting as an illegal use of force. “When I heard [about the muted cameras] I felt it was intentional,” Sonia Lewis, a cousin of Clark’s, said last week. “You’re muting something you don’t want the public to hear what you’re saying, and that means that if you don’t want the truth to come out then all of it is a lie.”

The family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, plans to file a wrongful-death lawsuit, he told the Daily Beast. Crump said in a statement to NBC News that “we’re exploring every legal remedy possible to get justice for Stephon Clark.” He also said that Clark’s family “feels that the muting of the mics suggests they were up to something nefarious; to them it suggests they were conspiring to be deceitful.” Betty Williams, president of the Sacramento branch of the NAACP, said at a Monday news conference that she had demanded that the police department share its protocol for muting body cams, and consider changes.

Police Chief Hahn wasn’t the only local official to address the heavy criticism and controversy surrounding the events that led to Clark’s death. While Sgt. Vance Chandler didn’t say why officers cut their audio feed, he stated that they are taught to utilize the mute feature in specific situations.

He continued with, “That’s part of what we are looking at in this incident,” he said. “We want to determine if this was an appropriate time for them to mute it or not.”

They all know exactly why the audio was muted, as do we—they just refuse to say it publicly. RIP Stephon Clark.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Stephon Clark’s Family, NAACP And The National Action Network Hold Press Conference

After Being The First To Kneel With Kaepernick In Solidarity, NFL Player Erik Reid Remains Unsigned

california news , news , police brutality , Police deaths , sacramento police , social injustice , Stephon Clark

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Stephon Clark: Sacramento Police Chief Says He ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
Cadillac Records Los Angeles Premiere - After Party
#WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa Lathan
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
India Arie Shares Hair Journey After Haters Tried To Shame Her
Wendy Williams
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Wendy Williams Gucci Down To The Socks?
Trending Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Sacramento Police Chief ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio In Stephon Clark Shooting
Baton Rouge Reels In Aftermath Of Ambush Shooting Killing Three Police Officers
Baton Rouge Officers Who Fatally Shot Alton Sterling Will Walk Free
Trending Department Of Justice Launches Civil Rights Investigation In Shooting Of A Black Man By Baton Rouge Police Officer
Press Conference Held With Stephon Clark's Family, NAACP And NAN
Trending Turn issues that may arise during the Super Bowl into teachable moments for kids
NFL Player Erik Reid Remains Unsigned After Kneeling Alongside Kaepernick
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Cicely Tyson Getting Hand & Footprint Ceremony At The Chinese Theatre
2017 Winter TCA Tour - FOX All-Star Party - Arrivals
Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé
23137702
School Desegregation Pioneer Linda Brown Dead At 76
FASHION-FRANCE-OFF-WHITE
How Long Will We Allow Fashion Houses To Colonize Black Culture?
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
This Is What Beyoncé Wears To Do Her Weekend Shopping
POC Youth March - NYC
NYC Black & Brown Youth Want You To Know, ‘We Been Marching’
Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Angel Ball 2017 - Inside
Star Jones Marries Ricardo Lugo On Cruise Ship
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals
Apryl Jones Hints At Omarion’s Alleged Bad Parenting: “You Can’t Make Someone Responsible”
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Ready To Throw Down After Someone Bit Beyoncé’s Face