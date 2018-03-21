DecynthiaClements: Protestors Call For Justice In Police Shooting Of Illinois Woman

An Elgin, Illinois, woman is dead after police shot her after pulling her over on a local highway.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Decynthia Clements, 34, was killed earlier this month after she refused to exit her SUV after being pulled over. Police claim they shot her after she reportedly pulled out a knife and set fire to her SUV. Her autopsy reports she was shot multiple times.

Protesters marched outside of the Elgin Police Department last week and over the weekend fearing a department cover-up.

Decynthia Clements!!! Was killed by Illinois police on Monday!!! Police have the audacity to smile in the face of protesters!! Decynthia Clements Decynthia Clements Decynthia Clements #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/62cBItanF0 — 🐰maggs🐰 (@b7nnyst7ffs) March 16, 2018

While the state of Illinois doesn’t want for the footage of her shooting to be released, Elgin Chief of Police Jeff Swoboda believes the community deserves an answer about what happened to Decynthia.

“It is against the preference of the Illinois State Police to release the video, but our community needs answers,” he said.

There will likely be “hours” of video released, with multiple feeds from both body and squad cameras, Swoboda said after issuing the post. No decision has been made on how it will be released, he said in a statement.

While no other details of what happened in the video has been released, what we do know is that Clements’ family will see the footage before the public does.

Lt. Christian Jensen, the officer that shot Clements, is currently on paid administrative leave as the state police investigate whether his actions were justified and followed department protocol.