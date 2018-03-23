SpeakHER Podcast Episode 4: Team MadameNoire

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

In honor of Women’s History Month, HelloBeautiful has launched a weekly podcast where we sat down with women who are making change in real-time. We present the fourth of five episodes of the SpeakHER podcast.

This week’s episode is all about respectability politics. Host Charise Frazier sits down with the lovely women of MadameNoire, Brande Victorian, Veronica Wells and Victoria Uwumarogie. The women ask themselves and the audience some hard questions like what is respectability politics, who profits from it and why it needs to have a timely death.

Listen to the episode here:

