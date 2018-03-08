Home > SoBeautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lupita Nyong’o Wears Her Hair In Twists For The Premiere of ‘Gringo’

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Lupita Nyong’o attended the premiere of Gringo wearing her hair in a protective style. The Black Panther star wore her natural hair in side swept twists on the carpet.

Premiere Of Amazon Studios And STX Films' 'Gringo' - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

We can’t wait to see what this twist-out looks like! The actresses’ hair was glistening and looked so moisturized and healthy. She gave us a red lip and a blue-silver metallic eye. Beauties, expect to see more metallic eyes for Spring/Summer 2018.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Get All The Details On Taraji P. Henson’s Hairstyles For Proud Mary

Nyong’o wore an all black look on the carpet.

ENTERTAIMENT-US-FILM-GRINGO

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

She walked the carpet confidently in a Dolce and Gabbana lace-up corset bodice dress with a see-through bottom made of a tulle like material.

Premiere Of Amazon Studios And STX Films' 'Gringo' - Arrivals

Source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

Nyong’o paired the dress with $795.00 Christian LouboutinActina‘ sling back patent leather pumps with a toe cutout.

Beauties, we have to know: are you here for this entire look? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

5 Takeaways From The Atlantic’s ‘Black Panther’ Chat With Ta-Nehisi Coates, Chadwick Boseman &amp; Lupita Nyong’o 

GET THE LOOK: Lupita Nyong’o Dazzles In Duro Olowu At Elle’s Women In Hollywood Event

Slay! Lupita Nyong’o Stuns In Emerald Halpern Gown At ‘Star Wars’ Premiere

2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 2

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap

1 photos Launch gallery

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap

Continue reading HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lupita Nyong’o Wears Her Hair In Twists For The Premiere of ‘Gringo’

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap

Lupita Nyong'o embraces her African heritage on the red carpet, press circuits and when she is just out being her elegant, fabulous self. #TeamBeautiful is obsessed with her beautiful headwraps giving a nod to her Kenyan culture. Check out everytime this Queen rocked a head wrap with effortless perfection.

 

black celebrity fashion , black celebrity style , black hairstyles , Gringo , Lupita Nyong'o , red carpet

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
SpeakHER graphic: Episode 2
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 2: Team Beautiful
Trending The Paley Center For Media's 11th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Los Angeles - OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network
#BlackLove: Kofi Siriboe Proclaims His Love For Model Duckie Thot
25 itemsRachel Dolezal
Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Rick Ross Shares His First Photo Since Being Released From the Hospital: ‘I Love Y’all’
School kids in classroom
Florida Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Telling Students That Dating Black Boys Is ‘Not Worth It’
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Talks Returning To The Studio, Songwriting, And Music Evolution With V Magazine
Chloe x Halle Let's Makeup
LET’S MAKEUP: Here Are The Beauty Products You Need For Dewy Skin Like Chloe x Halle
Premiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is British Vogue’s April Cover Girl
Premiere Of Amazon Studios And STX Films' 'Gringo' - Arrivals
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lupita Nyong’o Wears Her Hair In Twists For The Premiere of ‘Gringo’
AOL Build Speaker Series: Sacha Jenkins And Dapper Dan
Fashion Trendsetter Dapper Dan Is Getting His Own Biopic
Trending BFF Day 3/ Terry Crews
Charges Won't Be Filed In Terry Crews' Sexual Assault Case
Trending Florida Town Of Parkland In Mourning, After Shooting At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Kills 17
Florida House Passes Bill Raising Gun Buying Age To 21
Trending 47th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Michael B. Jordan Commits To Using Inclusion Riders In The Future
Netflix March Titles
These Young Queens Are Going To Rule Netflix’s March Line-Up
McDonald's Domestic Sales Remain Weak, Posts Decline For May
McDonald’s Flipped Arches In Honor Of International Women’s Day Might Not Be The ‘W’ They Were Looking For
Tamika Mallory, National co-chair of Women's March speaks at...
Tamika Mallory Responds To Nation Of Islam Controversy: ‘Wherever My People Are Is Where I Must Be’