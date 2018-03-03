Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx

Clueless starlet Stacey Dash is officially running for a congressional seat in the state of California. With the slogan “Dash to DC,” The former Fox News host will run on the Republican ticket to represent California’s 44th Congressional District, which is currently led by Rep. Nanette Barragán.
In some bizarre outreach, Dash is begging for donations via Twitter and she thinks shouting out the Bronx will help her.
Of course Twitter wasn’t here for any of this mess:
Can Stacey really be this delusional to think she has a chance at winning. Probably not. Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach make up the 44th Congressional District, which is mainly Black and Latin.
Keep on being delusional girl.
