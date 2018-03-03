Home > ThinkBeautiful

Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx

She stays forever clueless.

Hello Beautiful Staff

Leave a comment
'America' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Clueless starlet Stacey Dash is officially running for a congressional seat in the state of California. With the slogan “Dash to DC,” The former Fox News host will run on the Republican ticket to represent California’s 44th Congressional District, which is currently led by Rep. Nanette Barragán.

In some bizarre outreach, Dash is begging for donations via Twitter and she thinks shouting out the Bronx will help her.

Of course Twitter wasn’t here for any of this mess:

Can Stacey really be this delusional to think she has a chance at winning. Probably not. Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach make up the 44th Congressional District, which is mainly Black and Latin.

Keep on being delusional girl.

RELATED NEWS:

Stacey Dash Could Be Your Next California Congresswoman If You Don’t Vote In November

But Why? Stacey Dash Says She’s Considering Running For Congress

Stacey Dash Attempts To Slam Oprah and Seal

 

10 Black Trump Supporters

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Trump Supporters

Continue reading Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx

10 Black Trump Supporters

stacey dash

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Has More Words For Whoopi, Says She Came For Her Husband
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Carpet
Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail For Hitting His New Wife
PaleyLive NY Presents An Evening With The Cast And Creative Team Of 'Power'
50 Cent On Rick Ross: ‘If He Dies, He Dies’
Barack And Michelle Obama Attend Portrait Unveiling At Nat'l Portrait Gallery
This Photo Of A Little Girl Staring At Michelle Obama’s Portrait Is Everything!
Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
#WakandaForever: There’s Finally A Princess Shuri Doll!
Rick Ross Private Birthday Affair
REPORT: Rick Ross Hospitalized
29th Annual Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals
We’re Rooting For You: #TeamBeautiful’s Top Oscar Nominees 
Valeisha B Jones
HB Money Moves: Spotlight On Valeisha Butterfield Jones
Shirley Chisholm Gives the Victory Sign
Top Democrats Are Making Moves To Have A Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed In The U.S. Capitol
Black Woman Holding Protest Sign
Running Blind In Truth: On Being A Black Woman With An Opinion, And Being Hated For It
Nubian Skin Naked Collection
FAB FINDS: Nordstroms Offers Nubian Skin’s ‘Naked Collection’ Online
Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Hollywood - Arrivals
Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice For Tamar Braxton & Women Who Blame Their Friends For The Demise Of Their Relationships
Safaree 'Fur Coat Vol.1' Listening Party
Safaree Claims Nicki Minaj Was Abusive, Says He Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House
Alfre Woodard and Morgan Stanley Present the 9th Annual Oscar's Sistahs Soiree
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Goes For Spring Style At The Oscars Sistahs Soireé
Everything We Know About The Shooting At Central Michigan University [UPDATED]