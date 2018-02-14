Home > ThinkBeautiful

Petty Betty? This Is The Reason Why The White House Fired Omarosa

Meanwhile, if you're an alleged domestic abuser, you're defended by #45's administration.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / Getty

One day after Omarosa Manigault told the world via “Celebrity Big Brother” that if Donald Trump got impeached we would begging for him to come back because the VP is a bigger mess, the White House leaked why Ms. Thang got her walking papers.

And you won’t believe the reason.

Apparently, the fired WH aide got her pink slip because she took too many personal unauthorized rides on their car service to work.

Yes. You read that correctly.

Not because she was allegedly triggering #45 with “bad news”, or because she was interrupting highly classified meetings she wasn’t invited to or due to her taking  wedding photos at the White House without permission. But this…car rides.

According to Politico, a leaked report claims that chief Staff John Kelly was fed up with the now “Celebrity Big Brother” star using the White House car service known as “CARPET” to arrive to her job without the permission from higher-ups.

Apparently, as Politico noted, doing so was reportedly forbidden by the federal government and administration.

“And in December, he dismissed the former director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, Omarosa Manigault, who had been using the White House car service — known as “CARPET” — as an office pickup and drop-off service, something strictly forbidden by the federal government, according to three administration officials,” officials told the website.

Now, we are NEVER here to defend Omarosa and her antics, but this news is rich coming from an administration that had no issue trying to promote and defend an alleged domestic abuser. But a Black woman loses her job over too many Ubers?

 

This revelation comes one day after Omarosa took a serious dig at VP Mike Pence on a recent of episode “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“Can I just say this? As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” she told her cast mates.

“We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became President, that’s all I’m saying. He’s extreme.

Omarosa added that the former Indiana governor was “scary.”

“I’m Christian. I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things — I’m like, ‘Jesus didn’t say that.’ Scary.”

“So everybody that’s wishing for impeachment, you might want to reconsider your life.”

Take a look:

If only Omarosa didn’t wait until she was fired to be so concerned with the state of the country. Maybe, we could believe her worries.

BEAUTIES: What do you think of the reason why Omarosa was fired?

