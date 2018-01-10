Home > Most Recent

Rachel Dolezal Made A Sweatshirt To Protest H&M And Failed

Sis. Sit this one out.

Parker Riley, NewsOne Stafft
You remember Rachel Dolezal, don’t you? She is the “transracial” white woman who claimed she was Black, but was outed by her parents. She was the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter in Spokane, Washington and was seen marching side-by-side with civil rights activists. However, Rachel forget the key element of activism — authenticity.

Well, Rachel, who changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in 2016, is still fighting the power and still getting the side-eye. In response to the outrage over H&M’s offensive  “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” shirt, Ms. Diallo decided to create and sell her own, which read “Coolest Prince in the Hood.”

This didn’t go over well, she received backlash for the word “hood,”so  she changed to “world.”

We all know Rachel is desperate for some coins, but why is she trying to profit from rightful outrage? Have several seats, sis.

SOURCE: CNN

