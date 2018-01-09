Trending
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She Ran For President

He NEVER stops talking...never.

Danielle Jennings
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

As expected, #45 couldn’t wait to give his opinion on the prospect of Oprah Winfrey running for president in 2020—and it’s exactly what you’d expect from him.

Seeing as no one is better than him at anything and he has the uncanny ability to succeed at unprecedented high levels at all things, naturally Donald Trump thinks that he could easily beat Oprah if she did indeed decide to run for president.

It just kills him that after her incredibly inspiring speech at the Golden Globes, Winfrey received an overwhelming amount of support from many Americans for her to run for president. So naturally, he has to bring attention back to himself and let everyone know that no one can beat him at anything, including his current job for which he is laughably unqualified for.

As reported by Variety, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump addressed the possibility of Winfrey running for president, stating:

“I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run,” Trump added. He again said he knows Winfrey “very well,” before repeating that he didn’t think she would run.

You can check out the VIDEO of Trump’s comments BELOW:

Meanwhile, Variety also reports what Winfrey’s best friend Gayle King says about Mother O running. “CBS This Morning” host King, said she spoke to Winfrey on Monday night and she was “intrigued” by the idea of running, but doesn’t think that her position has changed. Winfrey has previously dismissed the idea of running for office.

 

