The Holiday Spirit! 90-Year-Old Woman Has Amazing Dance Off With Santa

This beautiful woman is full of life and just wanted to bust a move.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Just Born Quality Confections launches digital marketing campaign

Source: Richard Levine / Getty

This is the story that we definitely need this season!

A 90-year-old woman showed everyone in a Washington D.C. nursing home that she was in the holiday spirit during a “golden Christmas dance-off.

According to ABC 7 News, the dancing Santa, Christopher Tate, was giving out gifts to senior citizens along with his kids when he got into a dance-off with the talented older woman. He said the woman was full of life and  “all she wanted to do was dance.”

“This little lady was standing there and I handed her a gift,” Tate stated. “She said, ‘What is this?’ I said, ‘It’s a Christmas gift. Don’t open it until tomorrow.’ She said, ‘Well, how do you know what I want?’ And I said, ‘What do you want?’ She said, ‘I just want to dance.’

“The staff turns on music and she just started dancing!” he said. “It was just beautiful.”

Beautiful it was! Take a look for yourself.

 

It’s no wonder why over 9 million people have viewed this video.

Tate stressed that he was glad that his children and the world could witness the power of giving back.

“I teach my children to give because giving is everything, and although I am shocked that this video has reached over 5 million views, I am elated over the love and well wishes I’ve gotten from all over the world from Australia to Belgium to Italy to Cuba to Denmark,” he said.

“People are inspired to go and take better care of our seniors and to appreciate our seniors and to [love] our seniors.”

We just love it!

