Clearly, Amazon is trying to #StayWoke.

First, they greenlit the upcoming Will Packer and Aaron McGruder post-reparations drama and now Alexa is clear: Black Lives Matter.

See, according to Blavity, the newest versions of Amazon Echo and Alexa are a big hit, but peep their racial, gender and social politics! Here’s what happens when you ask her the following:

White Lives Matter: “Everyone deserves to be treated with fairness and dignity.”

All Lives Matter: “Everyone deserves to be treated with fairness and dignity.”

Black Lives Matter: “Black Lives and the Black Lives Matter ABSOLUTELY matter.”

Not surprisingly, this has a few white folks caught in their feelings.

Here’s one Alt-Right supporter who was so upset that he Tweeted that if these types of movements are supported by corporations like Amazon, they are not as “rebellious” as they claim to be. (Boy bye.)

Asking Alexa if she supports Black Lives Matter. Tell me again how rebellious and underdog the BLM movement is, when it's institutionally supported by the most powerful corporations in the world? pic.twitter.com/G8B4kYU0o2 — Frame Game Radio (❤️) (@FrameGames) December 7, 2017

He’s also BIGLY mad that Alexa is a feminist:

Asking Alexa if she's a feminist. Tell me again how rebellious and underdog the feminist movement is, when it's institutionally supported by the most powerful corporations in the world? pic.twitter.com/6lkCQrztpU — Frame Game Radio (❤️) (@FrameGames) December 7, 2017

Sadly, he’s not alone with all this unnecessary whining:

1/ First WaPo was bought and politically weaponize to support the left movements. Now the same owner begin to do the same procedures with speaking robot: “Some people are not happy with Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa diving into political subjects.” https://t.co/nZGE5Uaewl pic.twitter.com/AjfV7vhb8q — Gregory Gromov (@ntvll) December 9, 2017

@amazon #alexa response to Black Lives Matter, not cool. Fix it. Thanks — Bie (@allhailqueenbie) August 15, 2017

It's crazy that Amazon builds support for Black Lives Matter into Alexa. A frequent BLM hero is cop killer Assata Shakur. BLM members have often called for police assassinations, and on several occasions their supporters have killed cops. It is an anti-white hate group. — Klown World (@lwbh67) December 7, 2017

ALEXA is nothing but a propaganda machine. Big NOPE! #BoycottAlexa : these companies have got to learn to knock it off! — T (@tigersgrl2002) December 9, 2017

I bought one last year but it has not been plugged in since March because of thei pro liberal stance — lovebears65 (@lovebears65) December 9, 2017

Y’all will be OK.

We see you Amazon for taking a stance on this issue.

Because Black Lives most definitely matter! Point. Blank. Period.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about Alexa and Echo’s political views?

