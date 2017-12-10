White Tears! Amazon’s Alexa Believes Black Lives Matters And Folks Are Bigly Mad!

Clearly, Amazon is trying to #StayWoke.
First, they greenlit the upcoming Will Packer and Aaron McGruder post-reparations drama and now Alexa is clear: Black Lives Matter.
See, according to Blavity, the newest versions of Amazon Echo and Alexa are a big hit, but peep their racial, gender and social politics! Here’s what happens when you ask her the following:
White Lives Matter: “Everyone deserves to be treated with fairness and dignity.”
All Lives Matter: “Everyone deserves to be treated with fairness and dignity.”
Black Lives Matter: “Black Lives and the Black Lives Matter ABSOLUTELY matter.”
Not surprisingly, this has a few white folks caught in their feelings.
Here’s one Alt-Right supporter who was so upset that he Tweeted that if these types of movements are supported by corporations like Amazon, they are not as “rebellious” as they claim to be. (Boy bye.)
He’s also BIGLY mad that Alexa is a feminist:
Sadly, he’s not alone with all this unnecessary whining:
Y’all will be OK.
We see you Amazon for taking a stance on this issue.
Because Black Lives most definitely matter! Point. Blank. Period.
BEAUTIES: What do you think about Alexa and Echo’s political views?
