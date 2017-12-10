Home > ThinkBeautiful

Florida Man Gets Beaten Up By Girlfriend And The Mother Of A 9-Year-Old He Was Caught On Tape Molesting

After two women beat every inch of George Avery, he was later charged with sexual battery of a child and possession of child pornography.

There is a special place in hell for this man.

A fight broke out in a Florida fast food joint between George Avery, 50, his girlfriend and the mother of the girl he allegedly molested. Apparently, this beatdown was a result of his girlfriend finding a video of him abusing the little girl.

According to NewsJax4, Avery’s girlfriend was playing a game on his tablet when she stumbled across a video of him performing sexual acts on someone else.

She then showed the video to her friend, believing her boyfriend was cheating on her with another woman. But, when the friend saw the clip, she recognized the person in the video as her own 9-year-old daughter.

“I’m the one that found it and I didn’t look at it good. I thought it was some other woman,” Avery’s girlfriend, who wants to remain anonymous, told News4Jax.

From there, the two women confronted Avery and began to punch and hit him.

While the police were called for a domestic disturbance, they soon realized what the fight was actually about and arrested Avery arrested. He was later charged with sexual battery of a child, child abuse and possession of child pornography.

After the violent confrontation, police said investigators and the Department of Children and Families learned that the sexual assault allegedly occurred between Avery and the child three or four times and the video in question was recorded over Thanksgiving.

After viewing the video, authorities told the press that while Avery he was performing these horrible acts on this child, he was grinning into the camera. This disgusted the police even more.

“It saddens me that this child had to undergo such heinous abuse,” Chief Argatha Gilmore told News 4 Jax.

“At this point, the child is safely back with her mother. We will work hand-in-hand with DCF to uncover the extent of this abuse.”

Avery remained in custody and is being held on $1 million bond.

In the meantime, his girlfriend, who we assume is now his ex-girlfriend, said he isn’t welcome back home ever again.

Praying that this young girl gets the support and help that she needs to deal with trauma.

