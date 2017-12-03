Home > ThinkBeautiful

Ha! Former President Obama Throws Shade At Trump, Says He Has More Twitter Followers

Our old POTUS makes a little dig about our current president's addiction to social media.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

US-POLITICS-HOLIDAY-CHRISTMAS-TREE-OBAMA

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Former President Obama is not above throwing a little shade at his replacement.

According to the Huff Post, in a conversation with journalist Karan Thapar, Obama made note that he has close to 100 million followers on Twitter.

“I actually have more than other people who use it more often,” he added, prompting laughter from the audience who must have thought he was ragging on Donald Trump.

FYI: Obama has roughly  97.4 million followers, while Trump has half that with 43.8 million. But we’re sure that Trump will say that Obama’s followers are fake.

Obama continued the conversation saying, “I think it’s important to be mindful about both the power of these tools and also its limits and to understand it can be used for both good or for ill.

He also had a few suggestions for how to handle yourself social media.

“Don’t say the first thing that pops into your head, just have a little bit of an edit function,” he said. “That’s wise for life generally.”

He added: “You see people getting in all kinds of trouble because they sent out some tweet and then they’re trying to erase it afterwards but somebody’s screenshot it and they’re getting embarrassed.”

We hope y’all President is paying attention to Obama’s advice, because he stays embarrassing himself everyday on Twitter.

