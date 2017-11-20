Home > SoBeautiful

#MODELMONDAY: Leomie Anderson Makes No Apologies For Speaking Out

Musu Bangura

I'm a part-time freelancer exploring the world of blogging to write about starting fresh after life has thrown its curve balls. I also provide writing services such as content writing and proofreading.

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

London Fashion Week definitely had it highs, featuring the most beautiful women of color from around the world. However, like many things, there’s still room for improvement and Leomie Anderson wants to make that clear. Her colleague, Londone Myers, shared her own personal experience regarding how Black models are treated behind the scenes of the most popular runways. Leomie, who was once too shy to speak out about how she was being treated now feels its important to speak out. She recently expressed her previous disposition on a British talk show; “I remember when I was younger and I wasn’t saying anything, I’d be going down the runway with my face looking grey, I’d be crying backstage because nobody wanted to do my hair.

Face OF the Future by the ICON that is @patmcgrathreal for #patmcgrathlabs 🔥

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

Agencies

New York – Fusion Models

Paris – Premium Models

Milan- Monster Management

London – TESS Management

Barcelona – View Management

Hamburg – Core Artist Management

Los Angeles – Photogenics LA

Miami Beach – MC2 Miami

Seattle – Heffner Management

Mother agency:

Fusion Models

(New York)

Claim to Fame: Leomie was first discovered at age 14 while standing at a bus stop with her friends. The scouting agent gave her his contact information but she didn’t take it seriously and never followed up. When she was scouted a second time a while later she decided to give it a try. Her first show was with Marc Jacobs after a successful test shoot.

RELATED: #MODELMONDAY: Imaan Hammam Embraces Her Shoe Fetish And Egyptian Curls With Style

Leomie thinks it’s time to turn the page and bring a fresh start to the industry by having “new people, new blood, new ideas and a fresh perspective.” Some of the problems she’s seen include make-up artists who lack the necessary shades and colors for darker models and hesitation to style afro-natural hair. Black models often have to do their own make up and hair for fashion shows. But one new face she’s excited about is the appointment of Edward Enningful as Vogue‘s new editor. She sees the addition of Enningful as the new face that Vogue needs to move fashion and beauty in the right direction.

RELATED: #MODELMONDAY: Grace Mahary Makes Athletic Moves To Provide Solar Panels For Africa

While there are battles to fight in the name of diversity, the British beauty keeps a strong presence with Victoria’s Secret and Fenty Beauty. She also launched her own clothing line, LAPP.  Check out her mission and designs on her company website here.

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAY: Zuri Tibby Is Victoria Secret PINK’s First Black Spokesmodel

#MODELMONDAY: Sharam Diniz Spent Fashion Week Slaying Runways And Raising Money For Hurricane Harvey Victims

Model Londone Myers Exposes Dirty Racist Deeds Behind The Scenes At Paris Fashion Week

Julien Macdonald - Runway - LFW February 2017

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

25 photos Launch gallery

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

Continue reading #MODELMONDAY: Leomie Anderson Makes No Apologies For Speaking Out

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

London Fashion Week was a gorgeous display of fashion. Models stomped down the runway in glorious ensembles that will keep us fashionably warm (or at least stylish) in Fall/Winter 2017. Click through our gallery to see beautiful Black models giving us LEWKS for various fashion designers.

 

#BlackModelsMatter , #ModelMonday , #vsfs2017 , Fenty Beauty by Rihanna , Leomie Anderson , Victoria's Secret Angels , vogue

Just Added
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals
Apryl Jones Shows Off Sexy New Curves: ‘This Is All 100% Organically Built’
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Louis Girls: Ruth Negga And Naomie Harris Attend Louis Vuitton x Vogue Event
Rutina Wesley, Grace Helbig, Hannah Hart And Mamrie Hart Visit Hollywood Today Live
‘Queen Sugar’ Star Announces Engagement To Girlfriend On The ‘Gram
Trending Jack Daniel's Cocktails
Cheers! Thanksgiving Cocktails To Keep The Party Going
Trump Supporter Allegedly Threatens To Kill Maxine Waters

A Trump supporter in San Pedro, California is accused of hurling racist death threats at U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters over her criticisms of the president.
Funeral Held For Army Sergeant La David Johnson Killed In Ambush In Niger
Additional Remains Of Sgt. La David Johnson Discovered In Niger Weeks After Deadly Ambush
Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' - Arrivals
Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are Expecting Baby #2
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
Strike A Pose! Phaedra Parks Lands Contract With Wilhelmina Models
Trending GYMNASTICS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING
#MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor Sexually Abused Her
Courtroom in Courthouse State Historic Park.
#FreeCyntoiaBrown: Social Media Rallies Around Tennessee Teen Sentenced To Life In Prison After Fatally Shooting Her Abuser
Issa Rae at the Vulture Festival
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Issa Rae ‘Stripes’ A Pose At The Vulture Festival
'Born Again Virgin' Atlanta Premiere
Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting Baby Number 2
38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala
Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please Don’t Believe This News That Is Trending”
Trending Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Tyra Banks Returns To Her Throne In New ‘ANTM’ Teaser
Trending R&B Super Jam
Judge Says Tyrese Can't Spank Daughter, Must Take Parenting Classes
8 photosSolange x Calvin Klein
Solange Has A Campaign With Calvin Klein That Brought Her Together With Her ‘Chosen’ Musical Family