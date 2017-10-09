Home > ThinkBeautiful

Hold Up! Banana Republic Manager Calls Black Employee’s Box Braids ‘Urban And Unkempt’

Destiny Tompkins put her store managers on blast after she was threatened to have her hours cut if she didn't change her hair style.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Braids in the breeze

Source: Peopleimages / Getty

A Banana Republic manager has been accused of threatening to cut a Black employee’s hours for wearing box braids to work, calling her popular hairstyle “urban and unkempt.”

According to a recent Facebook post, Destiny Tompkins laid out the whole incident, explaining that her manager at the Westchester, New York branch pulled her aside to warn her about her hair after the company’s District Manager complained about it. Both mangers are white.

READ ALSO: Appeals Court: Employees Don’t Have A Right To Wear Dreadlocks

“I came in and he questioned me about the dress code and immediately, I thought there was something wrong with my outfit but he sat me down and questioned my hair instead,” the college sophomore wrote on social media.

“He told me that my braids were not Banana Republic appropriate and that they were too “urban” and “unkempt” for their image. He said that if I didn’t take them out then he couldn’t schedule me for shifts until I did.”

Tompkins, who has only been working at the clothing store for a month, added: “I have never been so humiliated and degraded in my life by a white person.”

She also tried to explain to her boss about protective styling, but it seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.

“Box braids are not a matter of unprofessionalism, they are protective styles black women have used for their hair and to be discriminated against because of it is truly disgusting and unacceptable,” she wrote.

“There’s no reason why a white person should feel allowed to tell me that I can’t wear my hair the way that I want bc it’s too black for their store image. #boycottbanana Banana Republic.”

READ ALSO: Meet The Woman Suing Her Job For Firing Her Over Menstrual Leaks

A spokesperson from Banana Republic stated that “as a company, we have zero tolerance for discrimination. We take this matter very seriously and we are actively conducting an investigation. We are committed to upholding an inclusive environment where our customers and our employees feel respected.”

As the New York Daily News points out, despite the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission considering treating someone differently based on hair texture race discrimination, many judges have not ruled in favor of plaintiffs suing employers for that kind of discrimination.

Just last year we reported that an appeals court ruled that banning employees from wearing their hair in dreadlocks is not a form of racial discrimination. The lawsuit was brought to the court of appeals by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which charged that an Alabama insurance claims processing company had discriminated against Chastity Jones in 2010. They offered her employment [but stated] that she needed to get rid of her dreadlocks because of their grooming standards. When Jones refused, the company withdrew its offer of employment.

Why can’t the world just let Black women and our hair be great?

RELATED NEWS:

Dove Under Fire For Ad That Turns A Black Woman Into A White Woman After Using Soap

You Gotta Pay Up: Victoria’s Secret To Shelve Out $12 Million To Employees For Unfair Treatment

Wait, What?! Ohio School Bans Afro Puff & Braids!

100 Ways To Style Your Box Braids

4 photos Launch gallery

100 Ways To Style Your Box Braids

Continue reading Hold Up! Banana Republic Manager Calls Black Employee’s Box Braids ‘Urban And Unkempt’

100 Ways To Style Your Box Braids

Banana Republic , box braids , racial discrimination , Workplace Discrimination

Just Added
9 photosRihanna Launches Fenty Beauty at Sephora Times Square
Intergalactic Lewks: Fenty Beauty Teases Upcoming Galaxy Collection [PHOTOS]
'Dancing With The Stars' Season 21 - October 5, 2015
Tamar Braxton Calls Out Husband Vincent Herbert On Instagram?
HBO Ballers Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere and Reception in Miami
Go Off! The Rock Finally Responds To Tyrese’s Instagram Tirades
99 photosRoberto Cavalli - Backstage - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
See All The Black Hair And Hairstyles You Missed On The Runway During Fashion Month
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
ESPN Suspends Jemele Hill For Two Weeks Over ‘Social Media Violation’
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red Carpet
Charli Baltimore Reveals Struggle With Rare Bone Infection That Left Her Hospitalized For 22 Days
Kim Zolciak Visits 'Extra'
Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her Daughter’s Beef With NeNe Leakes
10 photos23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Roaming Inside
Sneak Peek: Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With JCPenney For A Clothing Line Where Everything Is Under $75.00
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
MUST SEE: Leslie Jones Is Perfect As NeNe Leakes In Genius ‘SNL’ Spoof
Janet Jackson's State Of The World Tour After Party
Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do A Double Take
San Francisco 49ers 2009 Headshots
Dolphins’ Fans Are Blaming Chris Foerster’s Black Girlfriend For His Resignation
New York Fashion Week - Street Style - Day 5
Supreme’s Streetwear and Skating Brand Is Now Valued At One Billion Dollars
Las Vegas Mourns After Largest Mass Shooting In U.S. History
Mike Pence’s Little NFL Stunt Cost Taxpayers $200,000
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Slaying At 92: Cicely Tyson Covers Elle Magazine’s ‘Women In Hollywood’ Issue
Los Angeles Premiere of Apple Music's CAN'T STOP WON'T STOP: A BAD BOY STORY
Nelly’s Rape Accuser Says He Didn’t Use A Condom
TAO, Beauty And Essex, Avenue And Luchini LA Grand Opening
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Shows Off Her October Style And References Bianca Jagger As Current Style Inspo