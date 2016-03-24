‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Is Back And It’s More Ratchet Than Ever

Our favorite guilty pleasure is back. Less than a week after the shocking Love & Hip Hop: New York reunion, (spoiler alert: Peter Gunz is about to be a father for the 10th time!) the promos for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta have been released!

Speaking of kids, the “Puerto Rican Princess”, Joseline Hernandez tells her sister-wive Mimi that Stevie J. has another baby on the way.

Even though K. Michelle‘s career should have transcended Love & Hip Hop, she’s back for another season!

After Miles and Milan became the first gay couple to be featured on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, LHHATL is adding their first transgender woman, Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter, D. Smith to the cast.

And what may be the most shocking clip of the promo is seeing Karlie Redd literally passes out when singer Lyfe Jennings proposes! We wonder if the couple will make it to the alter?

This may be the best season yet! Beauties, let us know if you plan to watch LHHATL when it premiers on April 4th?

