Brooklyn Borough President Thinks We Should Stop Protesting & Start Reflecting

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams asked protestors to rest following the recent executions of NYPD officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos. The controversial request also calls for movements like #BlackLivesMatter focus on a wider purpose that involves more universal language. The hashtag #AllLivesMatter is already trending.

“I’m asking all those [asking for police reform] to hold off on any form of protest until these officers are laid to rest in a peaceful manner. It’s time for New Yorkers to come together,” Adams said while addressing the media in Brooklyn where the officers were slain.

Suspect Ismaaiyl Brinsley also shot his girlfriend before heartlessly executing Liu and Ramos. Alleged sources connected to the female victim think Brinsley didn’t want to go back to jail so he decided to go out in a “blaze of glory” and warn against making him out to be some crusader for the cause. It is also unknown if Brinsley suffered from mental illness. His mother “believed he had undiagnosed mental problems and may have been on medication at some point,” Yahoo News reports. Detectives were still trying to determine if he had a mental illness.

“We are asking all New Yorkers to turn this pain into purpose to ensure we send out a very clear and loud message: All lives matter.”

As Gandhi said, “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.”

Beauties, do you think marchers should stop protesting? please do share your thoughts.

