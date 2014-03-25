Naomi Campbell Throws Massive Shade At Kimye’s Vogue Cover [VIDEO]

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

Reading the commentary surrounding Kim and Kanye’s Vogue cover has been pure hilarity for entertainment purposes only. From the rumor that Kanye practically begged Vogue’s EIC, Anna Wintour to put Kim on the cover of fashion’s bible (a term I’d like to debate later), to James Franco’s photoshopped version of the power couple, to readers who finally canceled their subscriptions in protest–the buzz around this cover just won’t stop.

But the best response on whether or not the #WorldsMostTalkedAboutCouple deserves a Vogue shout out comes from “The Original Supermodel,” Naomi Campbell. The 43-year-old recently appeared on Australia’s “The Morning Show” and perfectly summed up how most us of with better things to talk about this week would have said.

Watch it below:

YIKES! I think that uncontrollable laughter from Naomi might be the best part of this video. Talk about being caught off guard!

