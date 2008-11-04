The Future of Women’s Rights Under An Obama Presidency

It is clear as to why feminists across the board support Senator Barack Obama for President: The disparity between McCain and Obama could never be more clear on who is a better choice for women.

When it comes to abortion rights, Obama stated – in his write-in response to a 1998 survey – that, “Abortions should be legally available in accordance with Roe v. Wade.” The Democratic nominee supports a woman’s right to choose, and thus opposes any constitutional amendment to overturn the 1973 Supreme Court case decision.

Obama also plans to expand access to contraception, health information and preventive services. In 1997, the candidate was one of the original co-sponsors of “The Prevention First Act” – a piece of legislation that will end insurance discrimination against contraception, improve awareness about emergency contraception and provide compassionate assistance to rape victims. The act would also increase funding for family planning and comprehensive sex education, which would teach both abstinence and safe sex methods.

Senators Obama and Biden have sponsored and supported legislation – including funding – to reduce violence against women and to assist women survivors of domestic abuse. The presidential hopeful passed a law to create VESSA, The Victims Economic Security And Safety Act, to help victims of abuse seek treatment without losing their job. He also passed laws in order to increase penalties for repeat domestic offenders and for committing battery in or near a domestic violence shelter.

Moreover, the Illinois senator cosponsored the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which passed the Senate in 2005 and was later signed into law. The Act provides essential funding to assist communities, law enforcement and non-profit organizations fight stalking, sexual assault, dating violence and domestic violence. The Act establishes a sexual assault services program and offers grants for education programs to prevent domestic violence and encourage reporting of abuses.

An Obama presidency would also translate into a decrease of gender-based bigotry in the workplace. The candidate passed the Equal Pay Act in Illinois to give 330,000 more women protection from pay discrimination.

