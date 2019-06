Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

There’ll only be tears of joy shed over this Capri table lamp. Okay, I may shed a tear or two after I write out the 250.00 check it’ll cost me to call it my own.

This lamp features a polished nickel, full-ranged dimmer that uses one 150-watt max bulb (let’s make sure we all use the eco-friendly light bulbs!).

250.00, www.jonathanadler.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: