Black Women Braced For Another Month Of Low Unemployment

Tomorrow is the first Friday of the month, which means its time for the Department of Labor Statistics’ June unemployment figures.

Last month we revealed that black women had performed particularly well in the unemployment figures, better than all other major demographic groups. Black female unemployment had declined 10 per cent from April to May.

Of course the data is indicative of only one aspect of the overall job situation facing everyone in the United States and we should never forget that the struggle to keep jobs is never-ending. But every-now-and-then its nice to hear some uplifting news like last month’s unemployment figures.

Check in tomorrow when we reveal if June has proved as successful for the black women of America.

