Jay-Z 30: Beyoncé Performs ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle,’ Blue Ivy’s Piano Intro & More

Source: ANP / Getty

Opening night for Jay-Z’s three-night stint at Yankee Stadium is underway. Thousands of fans have descended upon the Bronx for the concert of the decade. The three-day event celebrates his debut album ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ and on Saturday, he’ll celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘The Blueprint.’ And the final day is dubbed “Extra Innings.” Jay-Z 30 has taken over NYC.

From the moment it was announced, fans speculated over what Hov had in-store. What’s the setlist? Who will he bring out? Is he going to cut his hair?

The show began around 9:30pm when visuals displayed on the jumbotrons showing Beyoncé shaving his hair in the unoccupied stands before the show. And then, it wasn’t long before she put all the speculation to rest and appeared on stage.

Keep scrolling for the biggest moments during Jay-Z 30.

Beyoncé Performs ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle’

With Mary J. Blige in Vegas for her residency, it made sense to bring out another vocalist, but we weren’t expecting Beyoncé. Unlike Roots Picnic when Jay declared she wasn’t working that night, Bey showed up and showed out with the vocals. Bey dazzled in a sparking pinstripe suit with capri pant.