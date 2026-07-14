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Black Women Put That Ish On For Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Shows

Black Women Put That Ish On For Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Residency

Black women are the Blueprint. Black women put that ish on for Jay-Z's three-day residency at Yankee Stadium.

Published on July 14, 2026

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Black women fashion and style at the Jay-Z Yankee Stadium residency. Kiki Ayers, Kelly Augustine, Chrysty Gaither
Source: Black women fashion and style at the Jay-Z Yankee Stadium residency. Kiki Ayers, Kelly Augustine, Chrysty Gaither

Black women are the blueprint. From the moment Jay-Z announced his three-day residency at Yankee Stadium, in NYC, the main question became, what am I going to wear? Hov. Yankee Stadium. Knicks in 5. The scene was set for the most epic of cultural moments and it didn’t matter if you were sitting in the parking lot, you had to be there.

As a native New Yorker, fashion comes with the territory and Jay-Z, a fashion guy himself, has given us plenty of trends to work with. “I made the Yankee hat more famous than the Yankee can,” is more than a bar, it’s a way of dress. Fitted caps, throwback jerseys, Timbs are New York staples. And if there’s one thing Black women know how to do, is put that ish on.

It was like a fashion show outside of Yankee Stadium with everyone putting on their best display of creativity. Because we weren’t just going to store to cop our looks, we were customizing them. I personally turned a $50 Yankees t-shirt from Lids into a dress. I customized my fitted. I braved the NYC streets in high heel boots because I was dedicated to the look.

From corsets made out of hats to jersey dresses, Jay-Z at Yankee Stadium was bigger than music, it was fashion, culture and everything inbetween.

Keep scrolling to see the Black women who put that ish on at the Jay-Z concert.

Kelly Augustine

Viera

Luckee Williams

Chrysty Gaither

So Shear Genius


Adeja

Joce Blake

Antoinette Elisa

KB

Kiki Ayers

Kuianne Lewis -Morris

Jasmine

Shakeia Miles

Teriaa Mari


Kalilah Wright

Shamika Sanders

India Monae

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