J. Hud's VH1 "Behind The Music" Special To Air Next Week

Award-winning singer/actress Jennifer Hudson will be featured on the next episode of VH1’s popular show ‘Behind The Music’.

J.Hud, who is currently enjoying motherhood and planning her upcoming wedding to fiance David Otunga, spoke candidly about motherhood, her music and more.

On Motherhood:

“Being a mother reminds me of my mom, in so many ways I channel her.”

On “American Idol”:

“It felt like being in a bubble. Because you go on the show, and you really don’t get to go outside of the “Idol” world. To me that was the toughest part, but where I come from, as my grandmother would say, ‘Stand flat-footed and sing.’ And just sing to the top of your lungs.”

On her first album being in stores:

“I remember going to the record store, just to see it on the shelf. And I’m like, it’s a picture of me just like, ‘This is my first album and it’s finally here.’ This is the moment that I’ve worked for, and waited for my whole life.”

Jamie Foxx on Jennifer’s performance in “Dreamgirls”:

“If there was any questions about “Can this girl handle this song?” – gone within the first line, and tears in my eyes watching, people would just come to just hear this girl sing this song over and over again.”

The episode will air on Monday, June 28th.

