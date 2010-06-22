Rihanna On Drake: “I Would Love To Work With Him”

We’re pretty sure you’ve heard about Drake crying over his failed relationship with Rihanna and how he addressed it on his new album. Well RiRi has responded by saying how she feels of the new rapper. When asked about who she likes in the music business today, Rihanna said:

“Right now I’m listening to Drake, Jay-Z,Kings of Leon, Ke$ha,” she told E!’s Ben Lyons during her recent trip to Israel. When asked whether she foresees a collaboration with Drizzy, she said, “I hope so ’cause he’s really, really talented, and I think he’s one of the illest lyricists out there right now, so I would love to work with him.”

SOURCE

Drake Pays Homage To Rihanna On New Album

Drake Says Rihanna Played Him Like A Pawn