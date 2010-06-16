Queen Latifah Addresses Sexuality Rumors, Kinda!

Everyone’s favorite cover girl Queen Latifah graces the cover of Upscale Magazine’s May/June Issue. The actress/singer/rapper speaks on the rumors surrounding her sexuality and why she’s not that fond of using social networking sites like Twitter.Here are some excerpts:

You’ve been asked so much about your sexuality. Wouldn’t it be easier at this point to just speak on it-once-and be done with it?

I don’t have to explain anything. I don’t have to confirm anything. Look, I need my time. I need my life.

But isn’t that a part of being a celebrity, letting people into your personal life?

You know, I was looking at something the other day. A magazine with Jennifer Aniston on the cover. That’s a strong woman right there. All of these people in her business-who is she dating? Angie this. Brad that. They come up with so much stuff. That’s a tough situation to be in. My situation is small compared to that. But still, I don’t feel like I need to explain. I’m the one living it. You write about it. You go ahead and speculate. I’ll just live it.

Do you feel like you’re understood by the people closest to you?

Absolutely. I don’t feel like I need to explain things to a perfect stranger. The people who matter know. And they love me for Dana. I don’t have to tell Joe Blow. Joe, you worry about who YOU sleeping with.