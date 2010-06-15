Meet Nicole Lyons, First Black Female Race Car Driver

Move over Danica Patrick, there is a new female race car driver in town and her name is Nicole Lyons and she’s black and gorgeous!!!Lyons is a second generation drag racer. It all started with her father Jack Davis who was a well known street racer and drag racing enthusiast in the Los Angeles area. As a young girl, Lyons followed along her father to many a street race and drag racing event. He taught her the culture of drag racing, how to turn a wrench, and how to drive a fast car. With her father’s untimely passing in 2005, Lyons carries the family racing legacy.

She said:

“I think my father would be proud. He taught me what I know today about racing. He taught me that you can’t be just the driver that gets in the car and drives. You need to know what the car is doing. You need to know the engine set up. My advantage is that by knowing my car, I can make good decisions out there on the track where it counts.”

Lyons recently sat down with bossip.com to talk about being a black woman in a white male sport:

BOSSIP: How are you guys making it work being a black motor sport team and being a black woman in a white male sport?

Nicole: We are looking for sponsors NOW and we have made history already and will continue as I am the 1st black woman to race now and compete in NHRA top sportsman, competition eliminator, pro stock. I will also be the first to race NHRA pro mod once we find funding then once I smash all the competition in that… it’s on to Nascar for 2012.

READ THE REST HERE

And Check Out This Week’s Exclusive Interview: VIDEO: Toni Braxton Admits To Having A “Cougar Crush” & Blaming Herself For Son’s Autism

Top Cities To Find Work As A Black Woman

Check out our original story, Are Black Women Rude?