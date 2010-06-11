Jazmine Sullivan To Debut New Single Next Week

We don’t know about you guys, but Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust Your Windows” was our song!!! So imagine the excitement when we found out that the singer has a new single on the way. According to Missy Elliott’s official twitter, Jazmine’s new single ‘Holding You Down’ is set to drop next week, and it’s produced by Missy. Jazmine teamed up with J Pre, Wyclef, and B.Howard on “Ka Nako”, a brand new track that is featured on “Listen Up! The Official 2010 FIFA World Cup Album.”

