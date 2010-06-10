VIDEO: B'Way "Fela" Dancers Join Angelique Kidjo In World Cup Video

Broadway’s “Fela!” dancers join Angelique Kidjo and U2’s Bono for the classic hit “Move On Up.” The musicians put a different spin on the hit song.

The video will be used to help promote Kidjo’s upcoming June 10th performance for the FIFA World Cup Kick-Off Celebration Concert at the newly renovated Orlando Stadium in Soweto/Johannesburg.

“Fela!’s” producers are ecstatic to have their dancers show up in the video, adding that the company “was honored to participate in this beautiful music video, and we are delighted by how well the video captures both the spirit and soul of Angelique, of the ‘Fela!’ performers, and of Bill’s choreography.”

Take a look:

