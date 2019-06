Finally some good news!!! Allen Iverson and his wife Tawanna are GETTING BACK TOGETHER!!!

As I told you a few months ago, Tawanna filed for divorce after a number of Allen’s former jumpoffs started harassing her. Well the couple apparently have worked out there differences, they are back together.

