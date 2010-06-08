Jason Derulo, Usher, And Rihanna Featured In Summer Mash-Up

I’m quite impressed by this song mash-up! DJ Earworm combined summer jams like “In My Head” by Jason Derulo, “OMG” by Usher, and “Rude Boy” by Rihanna into its own song, aptly titled “Like OMG, Baby.” Everything seems to fit together perfectly, even the music video clips, which makes this DJ mash-up one of the best I’ve seen. The popular song mash-up from last summer can’t even compare, honestly, although the Black Eyed Peas are one of the many groups that make an appearance in that one. Other artists featured in “Like OMG, Baby” are Ke$ha, Justin Bieber, and even Dizzee Rascal, making for something definitely worth watching.

